Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $210,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $501,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 845,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCA opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

