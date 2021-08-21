Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 110.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,960 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Arconic worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arconic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arconic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Arconic by 32.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ARNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

ARNC opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.06. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

