Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,369 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,739 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after purchasing an additional 921,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.