Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,260 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Primoris Services worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

