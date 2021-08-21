Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,056 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,052 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

