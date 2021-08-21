Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,545 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after buying an additional 785,195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after buying an additional 419,932 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 667,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,025,000 after buying an additional 257,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $23,569,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $18,883,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

WMS stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

