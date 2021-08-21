Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 70,749 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 669.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,749 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Franchise Group worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $191,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.