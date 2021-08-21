Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $140.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.83. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

