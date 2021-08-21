Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,016 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $47,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $216.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.48.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.