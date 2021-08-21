Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 213,733 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213,733 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Fluor worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fluor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

