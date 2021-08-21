Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 90,459 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90,459 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of The New America High Income Fund worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 787,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 129,587 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $9.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

