Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,004 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,342. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.63. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

