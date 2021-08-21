Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 240.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $479.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $478.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

