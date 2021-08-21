Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 390.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,979 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,956.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $310.50 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $221.60 and a one year high of $323.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.40.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

