Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,205 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 54.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Whirlpool by 18.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 28.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $221.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.18. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

