Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $320.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.31. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

