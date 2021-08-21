Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,755,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

