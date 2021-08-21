Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.0937 dividend. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

