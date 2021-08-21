Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Aflac worth $30,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Aflac by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Aflac by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. upped their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.