Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

AGPYY stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.54. Agile Group has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

