Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Agile Group has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGPYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

