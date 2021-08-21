Agrello (DLT) Price Tops $0.12

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Agrello has a total market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $683,345.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.16 or 0.00810106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00047952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

