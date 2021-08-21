Airbloc (ABL) Price Hits $0.0336

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and $17,161.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00058581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00834576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048627 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

