AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$56.50 at Pi Financial

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s current price. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised shares of AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.70.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$39.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$15.09 and a 52 week high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.90.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

