Akash Network Price Reaches $3.52 on Top Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00007198 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $264.05 million and $2.70 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00134198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00158591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,007.17 or 1.00197783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.49 or 0.00921060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.96 or 0.06530213 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 153,228,612 coins and its circulating supply is 75,006,074 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

