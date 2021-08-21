Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $408.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,688 shares of company stock worth $103,503. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

