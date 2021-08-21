Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Holdings Lowered by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

AGI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 1,676,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,190. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.85.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

