Alchemint Standards Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $184,828.33 and $32.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00133921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00159021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,925.98 or 1.00178903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.28 or 0.00919926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.10 or 0.06585168 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.