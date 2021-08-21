Alchemix Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.80 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $102.05 million and $1.80 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for about $359.75 or 0.00734776 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00817079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00048302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00104943 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

