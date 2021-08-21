Alitas (ALT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $872,051.00

Alitas (CURRENCY:ALT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Alitas has a market capitalization of $136.31 million and $872,051.00 worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alitas has traded up 154.1% against the dollar. One Alitas coin can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00004580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,607.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.67 or 0.01384213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00343224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00171135 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001540 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002242 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Alitas Coin Profile

Alitas (CRYPTO:ALT) is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

Buying and Selling Alitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

