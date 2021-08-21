All Sports (SOC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.65 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $26.09 million and $1.65 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

