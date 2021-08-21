Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 151,357 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 139.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.63% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $1,536,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,602,000 after acquiring an additional 85,086 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.68. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

