Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 46,233 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Bill.com worth $15,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,525,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $209.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.89. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $211.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.30 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,055.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $293,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,036 shares of company stock worth $33,781,869. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

