Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 6,837 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.32% of Travel + Leisure worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $5,707,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $2,497,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $19,008,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

NYSE:TNL opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.90. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,850 shares of company stock valued at $108,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.