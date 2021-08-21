Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.39% of Insperity worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $1,435,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,069 shares of company stock worth $7,375,018. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

