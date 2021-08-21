Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Hanesbrands worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBI. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

