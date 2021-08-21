Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 29,512 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $14,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.03. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

