Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 50,898 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,898 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.94.

