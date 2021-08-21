Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $14,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

MHK stock opened at $200.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.64 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

