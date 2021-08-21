Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 207,515 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Invesco worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco by 67.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $82,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

IVZ stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

