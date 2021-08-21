Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $24,124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,936.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.33. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $85.47 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

