Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,544,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,178,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,925,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $139.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.