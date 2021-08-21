Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Watsco worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 4.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth $729,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco stock opened at $274.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.37. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.