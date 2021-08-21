Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,011,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.84% of NexGen Energy worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

