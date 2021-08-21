Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,232 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.