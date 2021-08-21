Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,901 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Kohl’s worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 47.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

