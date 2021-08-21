Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.90 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 719,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.40% of Navient worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.20. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

