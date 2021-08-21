Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.93 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of NICE worth $13,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 31.6% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NICE by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NICE by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $275.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.49. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.26 and a 52-week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

