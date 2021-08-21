Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.05 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 55.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 134,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after buying an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.11. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

