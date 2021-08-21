Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.01 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,656 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Aspen Technology worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $126.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.71. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.